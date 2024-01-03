Parkersburg South sweeps University with 61-53 win at home

Lucie Cline (13) had 25 points in South's win over University
By Ryan Wilson
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 10:45 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

For the second time in the 2023-24 season, the Parkersburg South Lady Patriots defeated the University Lady Hawks, this one in a close one with a final of 61-53.

In December, Parkersburg South went to Morgantown and defeated the Lady Hawks 73-40, but Tuesday night provided a much closer contest.

Sophomore Lucie Cline led the way for Parkersburg South with a game-high 25 points.

The Lady Patriots will next take the floor on the road against the defending champion Morgantown Lady Mohigans on Thursday night.

