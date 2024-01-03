Washington County candidates, races for March 19 primary election

correction: When this story ran in the 5 and 6 p.m. newscasts on Jan. 2, the script erroneously referred to Washington County candidate for sheriff Greg Nohe as "David Nohe." The article and video posted here have been corrected.

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Elections officials in Ohio are already at work preparing for a year of big elections, starting with the primary election on March 19.

Voters have until Feb. 20 to register, with early voting starting the following day. Washington County Board of Elections Director Mandy Amos said she expects elections to be busy this year, given that it’s a presidential election year. But she says there will also be local issues on the ballot this March, including school levy renewals in Belpre and Warren Township and an additional fire levy in Watertown.

There are also some important local political offices to consider. “Everybody’s talking about the Sheriff’s race, but that’s on as well as two county commissioner seats, the county treasurer and recorder are on there, coroner, and clerk of courts,” Amos said. “And then engineer is also on this time.”

The only local race that will be contested is the Sheriff’s race, with Mark Warden and Greg Nohe both running as republicans for the position.

