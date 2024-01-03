West Virginia Farm Bureau’s Mobile Agriculture Education Science Lab comes to Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Throughout the entire week, Madison elementary will host the West Virginia Farm Bureau’s mobile agriculture education science lab.

The lab will teach kindergarten through fifth grade students about West Virginia agriculture. Where their food comes from, how to read a nutrition label, what food is, healthy snacks, and many other educational factors of food.

This mobile lab also gives the students a hands-on approach to food knowledge.

Wednesday afternoon the students extract DNA from a strawberry. That lab gave the students idea of how farmers look to modify different foods.

According to the West Virginia Department of Agriculture over 20,000 farms located in West Virginia accounting for 3,6 million acres of land. With such a rich culture in agriculture and farming labs like this fit perfectly into the West Virginia culture.

“I do believe farming in West Virginia all of this stems from that. We talk about growing hay or growing crops, producing more so all of them to look to their farmers,” said Instructor, Tammy Daniels.

The mobile lab will be at Madison elementary for the remainder of the week then will move to Criss elementary for next week.

