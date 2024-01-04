Arts and entertainment events happening January 4th-7th across the Mid-Ohio Valley
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org
Thursday, January 4th
- Afterschool Movie- G and PG 8:00am - 5:30pm @ Marietta Public Library- 5th St Marietta OH
- Barlow Friends of the Library Used Book Sale 9:00am - 1:00pm @ Barlow Branch Library
- “Souper” Thursday 12:00pm - 1:30pm @ Barlow Branch Library
- Kids Homeschool Hangout- ages 12 and under 2:00pm @ Belpre Public Library
- Kids Snowball Painting- grades K-5 4:00pm @ Belpre Public Library
- Family Book Club- 2nd grade and above 4:30pm @ Barlow Branch Library
- Let’s Get Crafty: Button Art- teens and adults 6:00pm @ Wash Co Library- Beverly Branch
- Pottery on the Wheel 6:00pm - 8:30pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
Friday, January 5th
- Drawing Workshop with Allen Armel 10:00am - 11:30am @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Preschool Prep Story Time- ages 3-5 10:30am - 11:30am @ Belpre Public Library
- Rube Goldberg Machine Team- grades K-4 2:00pm @ Barlow Branch Library
- 8″ Wood and Tile Trivet Making 5:00pm - 7:30pm @ BB2C Makerspace
- First Friday: New Year 5:00pm - 9:00pm @ Downtown Marietta, OH
- Gypsy River Live! 7:00pm @ Parkersburg Brewing Company
Saturday, January 6th
- Arty Parties Ages 4-10 with parent 10:00am - 12:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Bellydance Workshop 10:30am - 12:00pm @ YMCA- Parkersburg WV
- Builders Club- ages 5+ 10:30am - 1:30pm @ Wash Co Library- Beverly Branch
- Relay for Life Walk 11:00am @ Grand Central Mall
- Cricut Vinyl and Iron On Workshop 1:00pm - 3:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Embrace Your Vision with Jessie Siefert 2:30pm - 4:30pm @ Unity Cafe
- The Kingsmen 6:00pm @ Cornerstone Gospel Church Vienna WV
Sunday, January 7th
- Marietta Bridal Show 1:00pm - 5:00pm @ Dyson-Baudo Recreation Center Marietta College
- Winter Music Series sponsored by Artsbridge-- PHS Jazz Band 1:30pm - 2:30pm @ Grand Central Mall
