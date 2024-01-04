Arts and entertainment events happening January 4th-7th across the Mid-Ohio Valley

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org

Thursday, January 4th

Afterschool Movie- G and PG 8:00am - 5:30pm @ Marietta Public Library- 5th St Marietta OH

Barlow Friends of the Library Used Book Sale 9:00am - 1:00pm @ Barlow Branch Library

“Souper” Thursday 12:00pm - 1:30pm @ Barlow Branch Library

Kids Homeschool Hangout- ages 12 and under 2:00pm @ Belpre Public Library

Kids Snowball Painting- grades K-5 4:00pm @ Belpre Public Library

Family Book Club- 2nd grade and above 4:30pm @ Barlow Branch Library

Let’s Get Crafty: Button Art- teens and adults 6:00pm @ Wash Co Library- Beverly Branch

Pottery on the Wheel 6:00pm - 8:30pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

Friday, January 5th

Drawing Workshop with Allen Armel 10:00am - 11:30am @ Parkersburg Art Center

Preschool Prep Story Time- ages 3-5 10:30am - 11:30am @ Belpre Public Library

Rube Goldberg Machine Team- grades K-4 2:00pm @ Barlow Branch Library

8″ Wood and Tile Trivet Making 5:00pm - 7:30pm @ BB2C Makerspace

First Friday: New Year 5:00pm - 9:00pm @ Downtown Marietta, OH

Gypsy River Live! 7:00pm @ Parkersburg Brewing Company

Saturday, January 6th

Arty Parties Ages 4-10 with parent 10:00am - 12:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

Bellydance Workshop 10:30am - 12:00pm @ YMCA- Parkersburg WV

Builders Club- ages 5+ 10:30am - 1:30pm @ Wash Co Library- Beverly Branch

Relay for Life Walk 11:00am @ Grand Central Mall

Cricut Vinyl and Iron On Workshop 1:00pm - 3:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

Embrace Your Vision with Jessie Siefert 2:30pm - 4:30pm @ Unity Cafe

The Kingsmen 6:00pm @ Cornerstone Gospel Church Vienna WV

Sunday, January 7th

Marietta Bridal Show 1:00pm - 5:00pm @ Dyson-Baudo Recreation Center Marietta College

Winter Music Series sponsored by Artsbridge-- PHS Jazz Band 1:30pm - 2:30pm @ Grand Central Mall

