Arts and entertainment events happening January 4th-7th across the Mid-Ohio Valley

By Henry Grof
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 8:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org

Thursday, January 4th

  • Afterschool Movie- G and PG 8:00am - 5:30pm @ Marietta Public Library- 5th St Marietta OH
  • Barlow Friends of the Library Used Book Sale 9:00am - 1:00pm @ Barlow Branch Library
  • Friends of the Library Used Book Sale 9:00am - 1:00pm @ Barlow Branch Library
  • “Souper” Thursday 12:00pm - 1:30pm @ Barlow Branch Library
  • Kids Homeschool Hangout- ages 12 and under 2:00pm @ Belpre Public Library
  • Kids Snowball Painting- grades K-5 4:00pm @ Belpre Public Library
  • Family Book Club- 2nd grade and above 4:30pm @ Barlow Branch Library
  • Let’s Get Crafty: Button Art- teens and adults 6:00pm @ Wash Co Library- Beverly Branch
  • Pottery on the Wheel 6:00pm - 8:30pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

Friday, January 5th

  • Drawing Workshop with Allen Armel 10:00am - 11:30am @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Preschool Prep Story Time- ages 3-5 10:30am - 11:30am @ Belpre Public Library
  • Rube Goldberg Machine Team- grades K-4 2:00pm @ Barlow Branch Library
  • 8″ Wood and Tile Trivet Making 5:00pm - 7:30pm @ BB2C Makerspace
  • First Friday: New Year 5:00pm - 9:00pm @ Downtown Marietta, OH
  • Gypsy River Live! 7:00pm @ Parkersburg Brewing Company

Saturday, January 6th

  • Arty Parties Ages 4-10 with parent 10:00am - 12:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Bellydance Workshop 10:30am - 12:00pm @ YMCA- Parkersburg WV
  • Builders Club- ages 5+ 10:30am - 1:30pm @ Wash Co Library- Beverly Branch
  • Relay for Life Walk 11:00am @ Grand Central Mall
  • Cricut Vinyl and Iron On Workshop 1:00pm - 3:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Embrace Your Vision with Jessie Siefert 2:30pm - 4:30pm @ Unity Cafe
  • The Kingsmen 6:00pm @ Cornerstone Gospel Church Vienna WV

Sunday, January 7th

  • Marietta Bridal Show 1:00pm - 5:00pm @ Dyson-Baudo Recreation Center Marietta College
  • Winter Music Series sponsored by Artsbridge-- PHS Jazz Band 1:30pm - 2:30pm @ Grand Central Mall

