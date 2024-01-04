Chilly Thursday ahead for the Mid-Ohio Valley

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The cloudy and cold weather is kicking off our Thursday across the Mid-Ohio Valley as a weak disturbance pushed through the region overnight last night. Temperatures are not going to be noticeably colder compared to yesterday morning as we start off in the low 30s. However, as we move through rest of our morning and into the afternoon, you may notice that it is not going to warm up that much. Cloud cover is going to be on the downward trend, and we will see more sunshine by the afternoon, but the sun is not going to help bring in warmer temperatures. The northwesterly flow in our winds is going to help carry that frigid air into our area. Daytime highs are only going to be able to reach the mid to upper 30s. With winds around 5 to 10 mph, wind chill values will be in the mid-20s this morning and then into the low 30s for the afternoon. It will be a great idea to dress in a couple of layers and to bring the gloves with you before heading out the door.

High pressure builds back into the Mid-Ohio Valley today and sticks around into tomorrow. So, the end of the week is going to continue to stay on the quiet side. Mainly clear skies overnight tonight will bring a drop to our temperatures. Lows going into Friday morning are expected to be in the teens. However, we will warm back up into the low 40s for the afternoon and also enjoy a mix of sun and clouds. For those heading out around town for Friday evening will be able to enjoy the quiet weather. Still, the layers are still going to be needed as Friday evening will see temperatures hovering around the middle 30s.

Eyes are still focused on a developing system that will bring a bit of some wintry weather to the Mid-Ohio Valley. For those hoping for a good amount of snow may want to lower those expectation. This system is expected to stay a bit further south as it develops along the gulf coast and then stay further east of our region as it moves north along the east coast and into New England. This means that the bulk of the precipitation is going to be along and east of the Appalachian Mountains. Temperatures are also going to be hovering around the freezing mark Saturday morning and then climb above that before we hit the afternoon. So, if we forget about any snow and look at the potential rainfall totals, we are not looking at a lot of that. At most, on the eastern portion of the Mid-Ohio Valley, we may see close to a quarter inch of rain and less towards the west. Now, when we factor in the potential for snow Saturday morning, we also must keep in mind that our snow to rain ratio is going to be low than 10 to 1. The 10 to 1 ratio assumes 10 inches of snow to 1 inch of rain. With less than that, we may at best, see up to an inch of snow Saturday morning before transitioning over to rain. This will still create slick roads, so you have to be careful if you are traveling Saturday morning and into the early afternoon.

Copyright 2024 WTAP. All rights reserved.