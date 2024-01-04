Fort Frye pulls away for 59-43 victory over St. Marys

BEVERLY, Ohio (WTAP) - The Fort Frye Cadets pulled away in the second half en route to their 59-43 win against the St. Marys Blue Devils.

Zach Huffman and Braden Morgenstern both led the Cadets in scoring with 10 points each. Tavin Brooks added 8 points.

Fort Frye will head to Marietta to take on the Tigers on Friday. St. Marys will head back home to host Wheeling Central on Saturday.

