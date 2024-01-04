Fort Frye pulls away for 59-43 victory over St. Marys

Fort Frye pulls away in the second half en route to a 59-43 win over St. Marys
By Josiah Schueneman
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 3:39 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEVERLY, Ohio (WTAP) - The Fort Frye Cadets pulled away in the second half en route to their 59-43 win against the St. Marys Blue Devils.

Zach Huffman and Braden Morgenstern both led the Cadets in scoring with 10 points each. Tavin Brooks added 8 points.

Fort Frye will head to Marietta to take on the Tigers on Friday. St. Marys will head back home to host Wheeling Central on Saturday.

Copyright 2024 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rodney Duane Shriver was arrested after a highspeed chase.
Man is arrested after high-speed chase through Washington County
The public is invited to a Community Memorial Service and Celebration of the life of Todd...
Community memorial service for Todd Baucher on January 6, 2024
Ohio minimum wage increase
Ohio minimum wage increase impacts local businesses
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Varner, Steven A.
James Scott Garvin Obit
Obituary: Garvin, James Scott

Latest News

Parker Schramm scores 25 points for Williamstown in their win over Wirt County
Williamstown stays undefeated after downing Wirt County
The Parkersburg Catholic Crusaders get their first win of 2023 against Wood County Christian
Parkersburg Catholic gets first win of season against Wood County Christian
Marietta's Alex Kendall slams home a two-handed dunk in the Tigers' win over St. Marys
Day two concludes at the River City Classic at Marietta College
Waterford celebrates after defeating Warren 41-40 in double overtime thriller
Clash at The Coliseum finishes Day 2 of hoops action