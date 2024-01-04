Let’s make 2024 a successful year - Local counselor gives advice on sticking with new year resolutions

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - New year resolutions don’t have the best reputation when it comes to achievement. That beginning of year crowd at the gym seems destined to fizzle out.

WTAP talked to a local mental health professional for some tips and tricks on how to make your 2024 resolutions a success.

Counseling and Wellness Center’s CEO/owner/counselor Michael Moore said there are two things we tap into when tackling resolutions - willpower and motivation.

Motivation is the excitement you have at the beginning. It’s something Moore said will inevitably fade over time.

“As it’s going down, what takes its place is willpower and willpower is great but there is a problem. Every day has a finite amount,” he said.

When approaching resolutions, Moore emphasized tricks to balance out those competing forces. One is starting small.

“One of the biggest mistakes you can make is setting a goal that is too aggressive too big. Because, when your motivation starts to wane and your willpower needs to kick in, you’re like ‘I don’t think I can do this,’” he said.

Another trick is measuring success, not failure.

“Many times people will say ‘Ugh three days I missed walking this week.’ You’re measuring the wrong thing. That is not the way to build more motivation. Always measure your successes and say ‘You know what, there were four days this week that I walked,’” Moore said.

Plus knowing your why makes your what easier.

“My real why for doing something physical and getting out and exercising more and walking is my grandkids. That’s my why. I want to be around to - when they’re older and be able to play with them.”

Moore said having a partner to reach your goal with makes the process easier too.

When it comes to keeping yourself accountable, Moore pointed to people, places, and things.

People covers the people who are reaching your goal with you. Places are locations where you know, if you can get yourself there, you’ll do the task. Things are physical reminders like calendars and alarms.

