Marietta’s ice festival is coming up soon

By Laura Bowen
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 12:11 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The holidays may be over but that doesn’t mean winter festivities are. The ice festival will combine winter and art on January 13th.

The unique tradition will soon decorate Marietta in ice sculptures - around 16 in total. That’s according to Marietta Main Street’s Executive Director Jen Tinkler. She said they’ll be scattered along Front Street, Putnam Street, and the armory lawn.

All the sculptures are made by Tyson Whistler, a local artist. He’ll even make a sculpture live.

Tinkler said the festival’s uniqueness is what makes it successful.

“Ice sculpting is not something you see every day so the fact that Tyson is able to do that many for us set around town and do that live on the armory lawn, I mean people think that’s really neat…,” she said.

The ice festival will last from 12pm to 6pm. Whistler will make his live sculpture around 1pm or 1:30pm.

Tinkler said a map of the sculptures around town will be posted online.

