More jobs coming to West Virginia through partnership with LG Electronics

Gov. Justice announces LG to launch strategic initiative for new tech ventures across West Virginia(Phyllis Smith | WTAP)
By Phyllis Smith
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 11:45 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) -LG Electronics and West Virginia are partnering together to bring 275 jobs to the state.

LG Electronics will invest $700 million over five years to develop technologies in renewable energy, telehealth and other industries through LG NOVA, which is a team focused on bringing innovation from the outside to LG.

“I’m extremely excited about the opportunity to build and to partner with the businesses and organizations in West Virginia: hospitals and energy companies and government and universities and all the communities in West Virginia that we can work together to build this bright future,” said Dr. Sokwoo Rhee, the head of LG NOVA.

West Virginia’s governor, U.S. Senators Joe Manchin, Shelley Moore Capito, and WVU’s President and Marshall’s president were there to help celebrate at the press conference on Wednesday.

“It will not only help us advance digital health and clean tech, it will set us up as a use case for the rest of the world how rural markets and rural states can leapfrog and lead the world in the 21st century,” said Brad D. Smith, Marshall University’s President.

Branch offices will be at WVU and Marshall University.

The press conference ended with the crowd singing “Country Roads.”

