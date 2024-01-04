Obituary: Hersman, William Dean

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 3:20 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
William Dean Hersman, 85, of Orma, WV, passed away on January 2, 2024, at Minnie Hamilton Health System, Grantsville, WV.

He was born at Millstone, WV, on September 8, 1938, a son of the late Emanuel and Azeline Sturms Hersman.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Deloris Jewell Hersman, and sister, Dottie Hersman Slider.

He is survived by four children and their families: son Joe Hersman, his wife Angie, their daughter Ashley and son-in-law Gage; son Mike Hersman and his son Alex; son Glenn Brady, his son Travis and wife Amber; his daughter Talia and his daughter Alexa; daughter Debbie Hersman and her sons Nathan and Nick and daughter Arla; seven great-grandchildren; and six siblings, sisters Linda Hersman Shaffer, Kathy Hersman Woods, Becky Hersman Hall, and Janet Hersman Suddock, and brothers Terry and Larry Hersman.

Dean will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. He loved farming and going to the West Fork Park to listen to music and talk to friends. He will be laid to rest beside his wife of many years.

A funeral service will be held at Stump Funeral Home &n Cremation, Inc., Arnoldburg, WV, on Saturday, January 6, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Shelly Mace and Rev. David Weaver officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Interment will be in Reip Cemetery.

The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to either the medical and burial expenses of Dean Hersman, c/o Joe Hersman, P.O. Box 989, Grantsville, WV, 26147, or to Calhoun FFA, Attn: Annie Jones, 50 Underwood Circle, Mt. Zion, WV, 26151.

Online condolences may be expressed at https://linkprotect.cudasvc.com/url?a=https%3a%2f%2fwww.stumpfuneralhomes.com&c=E,1,xa8x07H9COfLS7pUQbnWjQh5LcWNmNwWHfAiZMddjggJr9mefaj09ZdodQEALCqNwbaj7UEmNAbOMAz_3flEErn7kMHOXYmg0b9dkJewyOtzdg,,&typo=1.

