ODOT prepares for expected winter storm

WTAP News @ 5
By Kheron Alston
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Ohio department of transportation has started preparations for the expected winter storm this weekend.

We have experienced small amounts of snow, but there’s expectations of more throughout the state of Ohio. With the lack of snow through the winter so far Ashley Rittenhouse of ODOT says there are plenty of supplies to get ahead.

We are looking at a potential snow and ice event coming up Friday into this weekend. At this point what we’re doing is pre-treating those roads with brine, it really just gives us an opportunity to get ahead of things so that’s what we’ve been doing in terms of preparations today,” said Rittenhouse.

Rittenhouse advises those who have to drive during the winter storm to steer clear of all ODOT trucks to keep yourself and the drivers safe.

For updated coverage of the winter storm, you can click here.

