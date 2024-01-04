Ohio governor reflects on education, marijuana legalization, HB 68 veto

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) - WTAP spoke with Gov. Mike DeWine (R - Ohio) about what happened in Ohio last year and what some of his priorities for next year are.

For DeWine, one highlight of 2024 was a new emphasis on the science of reading in Ohio’s classrooms. “What we’ve found is that kids do a lot better, kids are having trouble reading, struggling -- under the science of reading, they just do a lot better,” DeWine said.

The governor travelled across the state talking to educators and teachers about how kids really learn to read and different things the state can do to help improve the teaching of the science of reading in Ohio schools DeWine said the next step is making sure those things he learned are implemented in every classroom across the state, which he says will go a long way toward improving educational outcomes for Ohio students.

“For them to have a great future, they need to be able to read, and we’ve got about a third of our kids today who are not reading at grade level,” he said. “Third grade, fourth grade. So, when we get this rolled out, it certainly, we know it’s going to improve the numbers. It’s going to improve the number of kids who can actually read.”

DeWine said implementing the science of reading universally will be easier thanks to changes passed by the legislature last year that give the governor’s office authority over the Department of Education, which was renamed the Department of Education and Workforce. With that authority, the governor can influence curricula and mandate science of teaching training for teachers.

For Appalachian Ohio in particular, the governor said a major accomplishment last year was the continuation of the Appalachian Community Grant Program, which can fund projects ranging from healthcare to infrastructure in 32 southeastern Ohio counties. “That’s an unprecedented amount of money, about half a billion dollars, set aside just for those Appalachian counties,” DeWine said.

Another major milestone in Ohio last year was the passage of Issue 2 in November, which legalized adult recreational use of marijuana. DeWine opposed Issue 2, but now that it’s law, he says the legislature needs to pass some regulations that ensure the legal marijuana industry is safe.

“We just have to be able to deal with the problems that we have, get up and legally selling marijuana instead of letting the black market take over.”

A bill passed the State Senate amending many of the changes created by Issue 2 last month, though it has not yet passed the House.

One of DeWine’s final major actions as governor was vetoing House Bill 68, which passed both houses of the legislature with unanimous support from DeWine’s own party. The bill seeks to ban gender affirming care for minors.

DeWine said that after speaking with doctors, families, and transgender people who received gender affirming care as minors, he felt the choice about treatment should be left with families and medical professionals. “For me to sign that would have been, I think, wrong,” DeWine said. “It would’ve been saying the government knows best. I don’t think the government does know best, particularly with these kids who are in very, very difficult situations. People who voted the other way -- I respect the vote, but that’s not their child.”

The legislature may yet vote to override the governor’s veto when they return to the statehouse this month.

