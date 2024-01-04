OSHP gives tips for driving safely in inclement weather

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - With the winter weather picking up, and snow possibly returning in the coming days, there are certain precautions to take while on the road. Sgt. Dustin Payne with the Ohio State Highway Patrol says that some of the best ways to stay safe while driving in inclement weather include checking your tires to see if they have proper tread and beginning your trip earlier to ensure you aren’t rushing.

According to Sgt. Payne this also helps as you should also drive below the speed limit during inclement weather conditions to ensure your safety, along with the safety of other drivers on the road.

“You have to leave yourself a little bit more time to get where you’re going to go. You’re not going to be able to drive the speed limit on these roads when there’s no covered or ice covered. The speed limit is for a a perfectly dry clear roadway is not for inclement weather. OK, so there’s nothing wrong with not going to speed limit on a snow covered roadway.”

Sgt. Payne also says that it is important to pay attention to weather alerts and watch the news for any weather updates to help you plan accordingly.

Sgt. Payne also encourages people to know what it means when the Sheriff’s Office issues a Level 1, Level 2, and Level 3 alert for road conditions, along with staying off of the roads, if at all possible, during inclement weather conditions.

He continues on to say that if you must drive during inclement weather, along with the aforementioned tips, it is best to increase your following distance.

“Your stopping distance is going to be increased obviously with inclement weather, so make sure that you’re doing that. Make sure that you’re paying attention to other drivers, make sure you can only control what you can control inside of a motor vehicle, but pay attention to whether other people are being reckless and try to stay away from that as well, and don’t ever be afraid if you see someone driving reckless to call us and we’ll see what we can do about it.”

