OSHP gives tips for driving safely in inclement weather

With the winter weather picking up, and snow possibly returning in the coming days, there are certain precautions to take while on the road.
With the winter weather picking up, and snow possibly returning in the coming days, there are...
With the winter weather picking up, and snow possibly returning in the coming days, there are certain precautions to take while on the road.(File)
By L.V. Hissem
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 11:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - With the winter weather picking up, and snow possibly returning in the coming days, there are certain precautions to take while on the road. Sgt. Dustin Payne with the Ohio State Highway Patrol says that some of the best ways to stay safe while driving in inclement weather include checking your tires to see if they have proper tread and beginning your trip earlier to ensure you aren’t rushing.

According to Sgt. Payne this also helps as you should also drive below the speed limit during inclement weather conditions to ensure your safety, along with the safety of other drivers on the road.

“You have to leave yourself a little bit more time to get where you’re going to go. You’re not going to be able to drive the speed limit on these roads when there’s no covered or ice covered. The speed limit is for a a perfectly dry clear roadway is not for inclement weather. OK, so there’s nothing wrong with not going to speed limit on a snow covered roadway.”

Sgt. Payne also says that it is important to pay attention to weather alerts and watch the news for any weather updates to help you plan accordingly.

Sgt. Payne also encourages people to know what it means when the Sheriff’s Office issues a Level 1, Level 2, and Level 3 alert for road conditions, along with staying off of the roads, if at all possible, during inclement weather conditions.

He continues on to say that if you must drive during inclement weather, along with the aforementioned tips, it is best to increase your following distance.

“Your stopping distance is going to be increased obviously with inclement weather, so make sure that you’re doing that. Make sure that you’re paying attention to other drivers, make sure you can only control what you can control inside of a motor vehicle, but pay attention to whether other people are being reckless and try to stay away from that as well, and don’t ever be afraid if you see someone driving reckless to call us and we’ll see what we can do about it.”

Copyright 2024 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rodney Duane Shriver was arrested after a highspeed chase.
Man is arrested after high-speed chase through Washington County
The public is invited to a Community Memorial Service and Celebration of the life of Todd...
Community memorial service for Todd Baucher on January 6, 2024
Ohio minimum wage increase
Ohio minimum wage increase impacts local businesses
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Varner, Steven A.
Willa J. Knowlton Obit
Obituary: Knowlton, Willa J.

Latest News

The ice festival is coming up.
Marietta’s ice festival is coming up soon
Gov. Justice announces LG to launch strategic initiative for new tech ventures across West...
More jobs coming to West Virginia through partnership with LG Electronics
Here is some advice on how to stick with your 2024 new year resolutions.
Let’s make 2024 a successful year - Local counselor gives advice on sticking with new year resolutions
With 2024 being a major election year, Associate Professor of Political Sciences at Marietta...
2024 Election Year: What voters could expect