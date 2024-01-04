Parkersburg South defeats Ripley in first ever girls wrestling dual match in West Virginia

Parkersburg South emerges victorious in West Virginia's first ever girls wrestling dual match
By Josiah Schueneman
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 3:30 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg South Lady Patriots emerged victorious in a 30-12 win over the Ripley Lady Vikings in West Virginia’s first ever girls wrestling dual match.

Justice Anthony defeated Ripley’s Whitney Varner by pinfall for the Lady Patriots’ first match win of the night. Anniya Powell also picked up a pinfall victory over Ripley’s Emily Dunlap.

Parkersburg South will stay at home for its next dual meet against University on Wednesday.

