Pioneers win tenth game of the season, downing Muskingum 88-82

Marietta College gets to 10-2 with a win over Muskingum
By Ryan Wilson
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 10:14 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -

The Marietta College Pioneers men’s basketball team advanced to 10-2 on the 2023-24 season, as they took care of their rivals the Muskingum Muskies 88-82 at Ban Johnson Arena on Wednesday night.

The Pioneers took a 47-32 halftime lead, but held off a late Muskies rally to get the victory.

Sahmi Willoughy recorded a double-double for Marietta with 14 points and 12 rebounds. De’Ovion Price also added 13 points, 4 rebounds, and 4 assists in the winning effort.

The Pioneers hit the road to continue Ohio Athletic Conference play as they will battle Baldwin Wallace on Saturday at 2 p.m.

