Sauro ties girls basketball wins record in Jackets victory over Ritchie County

Coach Fred Sauro is tied for the lead with 542 girls basketball wins
Coach Fred Sauro is tied for the lead with 542 girls basketball wins(Ryan Wilson, WTAP)
By Ryan Wilson
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 10:20 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Williamstown girls basketball coach Fred Sauro is in his 39th year as head coach of the Lady Yellowjackets, and on Wednesday he tied the West Virginia girls basketball wins record as his Jackets defeated Ritchie County 71-31.

Sauro got win 542 on Wednesday night, and heads to Chapmanville on Friday night with an opportunity to break the record. Stan Blankenship from John Marshall also has 542, he coached from 1979 to 2011.

Faith Pickens led the way for Williamstown with 17 points, while Arissa Burt added 15 in the victory.

