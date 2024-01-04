Wood Co. man facing multiple charges, including attempted first degree murder

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - a Wood County man is facing multiple charges after intentionally discharging a firearm at his neighbors, according to the wood county sheriff’s office.

Albert Eugene Adkins Jr. is charged with two counts of attempted first degree murder, two counts of attempted malicious/unlawful assault, and two counts of wanton endangerment with a firearm.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, just after 9 AM on January 3rd, law enforcement responded to Belleville Drive in Wood County, West Virginia for reports of someone discharging a firearm at residences in that area.

When sheriff deputies made contact with Adkins, they say he was armed with a long gun and a handgun.

Adkins was taken into custody at 9:11 AM without further problems.

After an investigation it was found that Adkins had intentionally discharged a firearm at two of his neighbors who were outside of their home at the time.

Adkins was taken to the Wood County Holding Center.

