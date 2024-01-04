Wood Co. man facing multiple charges, including attempted first degree murder

Albert Eugene Adkins Jr. is facing multiple charges relating to discharging a firearm at his...
Albert Eugene Adkins Jr. is facing multiple charges relating to discharging a firearm at his neighbors.(Wood County Sheriff's Office)
By Alexa Griffey
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 12:55 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - a Wood County man is facing multiple charges after intentionally discharging a firearm at his neighbors, according to the wood county sheriff’s office.

Albert Eugene Adkins Jr. is charged with two counts of attempted first degree murder, two counts of attempted malicious/unlawful assault, and two counts of wanton endangerment with a firearm.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, just after 9 AM on January 3rd, law enforcement responded to Belleville Drive in Wood County, West Virginia for reports of someone discharging a firearm at residences in that area.

When sheriff deputies made contact with Adkins, they say he was armed with a long gun and a handgun.

Adkins was taken into custody at 9:11 AM without further problems.

After an investigation it was found that Adkins had intentionally discharged a firearm at two of his neighbors who were outside of their home at the time.

Adkins was taken to the Wood County Holding Center.

Copyright 2024 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rodney Duane Shriver was arrested after a highspeed chase.
Man is arrested after high-speed chase through Washington County
The public is invited to a Community Memorial Service and Celebration of the life of Todd...
Community memorial service for Todd Baucher on January 6, 2024
Ohio minimum wage increase
Ohio minimum wage increase impacts local businesses
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Varner, Steven A.
James Scott Garvin Obit
Obituary: Garvin, James Scott

Latest News

Artsbridge Logo 2023
Arts and entertainment events happening January 4th-7th across the Mid-Ohio Valley
Paula Oliverio joins Daybreak to discuss what’s happening January 4th-7th across the Mid-Ohio...
Artsbridge - January 4th
The ice festival is coming up.
Marietta’s ice festival is coming up soon
Gov. Justice announces LG to launch strategic initiative for new tech ventures across West...
More jobs coming to West Virginia through partnership with LG Electronics