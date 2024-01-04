Wood County Board of Education votes to opt out of McKinsey class action settlement

The Wood County Board of Education voted Thursday to not participate in a class action settlement related to the opioid epidemic.
By Chase Campbell
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Board of Education voted Thursday to not participate in a class action settlement related to the opioid epidemic.

The board voted to opt out of the Public School District Opioid Recovery Trust.

The 23 million dollar trust is funded by the settlement in a class action lawsuit by several public school districts across the country against McKinsey & Co.

McKinsey is a management consultancy firm that previously advised opioid manufacturers.

Board of Education president Justin Raber said they’re opting out of the trust because the amount of money they could receive would not be enough to help address the harms of the opioid epidemic on the school district and its students.

Raber said the board has other legal options available related to opioid settlements that they may pursue in the future.

Copyright 2024 WTAP. All rights reserved.

