Wood County Commission president reflects on 2023

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Last year was a good one for Wood County and the County Commission, according to the commission president.

Wood County Commission President Blair Couch said the commission left 2023 with a budget surplus.

Looking back at 2023, Couch said he’s proud of the commission’s continued involvement in valuable local agencies. “We’re really lucky that we were involved in the hiring of the director of the Day Report Center, the director of community corrections, director of the health department,” Couch said. “We put really good quality people in places, and they do good. We give them the ability to do good.”

Couch also highlights the major progress made on two major construction projects in Wood County. “The new 911 Center is going to be state of the art,” he said. “It’s really close to opening. I would hope that we’d have it open in the next couple months.”

The commissioners and other officials toured the new 911 Center late last year. Officials say it will provide an improved working environment for emergency dispatchers while also providing secure storage space for crucial county property, including voting machines and legal records.

Major construction progress was also made on the County Resiliency Center in downtown Parkersburg. While the primary purpose of the resiliency center is to serve the county during disasters or other emergency needs, Couch said there’s already some signs of its other potential uses. “It’s going to be fun to walk through the resiliency center as it continues to be built,” Couch said. “We were talking about it with the CVB, Convention and Visitors Bureau. They’ve already taken calls about people wanting to come here for a convention. That’s not the primary reason for it, but it’s an ancillary reason.”

Looking ahead, Couch said he hopes to see some progress on the Appalachian Regional Clean Hydrogen Hub or ARCH2 project next year. “I know we’re still waiting to hear about the ARCH2 project that was supposed to take place over in Washington,” he said. “We’re not sure where we’re at there. I’ve reached out to Shelley Moore Capito’s office, and they don’t have any idea yet.”

Couch also said he was saddened by the recent death of former WTAP reporter Todd Baucher. Baucher covered the county commission for a number of years.

“It was a sad note to see Todd Baucher pass away,” Couch said. “He was part of the commission. He was always here and knew more than anyone else in the room.”

