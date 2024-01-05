Calm end to the week before a wintry mix arrives for the weekend

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - We have made it to the end of the first week of 2024. We are going to be topping it all off with a very frigid start to our morning. The clear skies have allowed for our temperatures to plummet to the upper teens. Luckily, the calm winds are preventing our wind chill values to drop any further, but a winter coat is still going to be needed as you head out the door. You may want to plan on leaving a couple minutes early to get the windows defrosted and the ice scrapped off. As we move through our Friday, cloud cover and temperatures will be on the upward trend. A mix of sun and clouds will be around, so if you have any plans to be outside, it is not going to be too bad. Temperatures will be hovering around the low 40s, which is on average for early January. Still, you will need to coat for the evening if you are going out for any Friday plans, like Marietta First Friday.

Of course, as advertised over the past few days, we will see a bit of a wintry mess arrive going into Saturday morning. For those hoping for a decent amount of snow will need to forget all about that. Saturday morning will start off with snow showers, but as we get closer towards noon, that will become more of a wintry mix. Road conditions will be on the slick side if you are going to be traveling Saturday morning. By time we do roll into the afternoon, we will completely transition over to rain. With our very low snow to rain ratio. The amount of snow we do see is going to be on the low end. At best, a few spots across the northern half of the Mid-Ohio Valley may see close to an inch of snow, but the rest will see below that amount. Even with temperatures climbing about freezing during the day, any snow accumulation we do see will be completely gone.

As the system moves further east from the Mid-Ohio Valley, we will see some scattered wintry precipitation going into Sunday. Just like Saturday, it will be a wintry mix in the morning and then mainly showers for the afternoon. Any accumulation on Sunday is going to be close to none once again. Still, keep in mind that roads are still going to be on the slightly slicker side.

We are back to calm weather at the start of next week, but that is not going to last very long. We will track another potent system making its way to the Mid-Ohio Valley on Tuesday. This next system is expected to bring only rain to the region, but that is not the only thing to watch for on Tuesday. We will also see windy weather arrive with gust potentially reaching about 30 mph. Still, we will need to see how this storm could strengthen going into Tuesday and the path it will take as that will influence how windy it gets and how much rain we pick up. This system will then make an exit on Wednesday, and we will return to quieter weather for the end of next week.

