Candidate for secretary of state speaks at Parkersburg town hall

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Kris Warner, the brother of current Secretary of State Mac Warner, is running to be the next Secretary of State.

Warner was the special guest of the Roger Conley monthly town hall meeting at the Rock Church.

He addressed the crowd before answering questions largely centered around attendees’ concerns about election security.

Warner said those concerns are not unique to Wood County.

“My older brother Mac who is the secretary of state right now has testified in front of Congress four times about safe, secure and honest elections. Although, if you would have listened to the group tonight you might have thought they are not happy right now with the way we run elections, but I can tell you we run the safest, fairest, and secure elections in the country and that is why our election officials are called on in front of congress to talk about the way elections should be run.”

Warner thanks those who attended and says he will continue to gather information to represent the state to the best of his ability.

