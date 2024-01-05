Car Overturns on Liberty St.

By Emily Biles
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:24 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Shortly before 7 a.m. this morning, authorities responded to a call about a car overturned on Liberty Street in Parkersburg.

The driver was taken to the hospital and examined for injuries.

No injuries have been reported yet.

Parkersburg Police Department, Parkersburg Fire Department and St. Joseph Ambulance Service all responded to the scene.

