City of Marietta preparing for snow

Weather prep
Weather prep(Hailey Lanham)
By Hailey Lanham
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 8:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - As we may see some snow this weekend, the city of Marietta is prepared to take on whatever happens.

The city has around 300 tons of salt and 100 tons of sand ready to disperse if needed.

The goal is to get ahead of the storm before conditions get bad. Workers will be called in early or stay over to treat the roads before morning traffic hits.

If the weather is bad, you are encouraged to stay home and get the things you may need before the weekend.

“Right now we have about 300 tons of salt and 100 tons of sand. We use a salt sand mixture depending on the conditions. Sometimes we will run straight salt if it warrants that. We have 5 big large dump trucks, we have 4 smaller dump trucks and pick-up trucks with blades, and snow dogs a broadcast system we use for parking lots and alley ways. So it just depends on what we get and when we get it.” said Josh Schlicher, Mayor of Marietta

