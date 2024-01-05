Community foundation offers philanthropy starter fund

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta Community announced the launch of “Starter Funds,” which allows donors to begin their charitable giving journey with greater flexibility and ease.

Starter Funds provide an opportunity for donors to establish a donor-advised fund, even if they are not ready to meet the minimum balance.

Communications director Courtney Wentz said this new opportunity has many benefits.

“We have heard so many people say that they are interested in starting a fund but they don’t have the cash up front, so its giving them this option to start squireling away that money so they can do more good down the road. In turn, it’s going to make a huge difference in the community.”

She said this option enables people to make a lasting impact on the causes that matter most to them, one step at a time.

Copyright 2024 WTAP. All rights reserved.