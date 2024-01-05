Community foundation offers philanthropy starter fund

Marietta Community Foundation is hoping to launch a new era in accessible philanthropy.
MCF
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 8:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta Community announced the launch of “Starter Funds,” which allows donors to begin their charitable giving journey with greater flexibility and ease.

Starter Funds provide an opportunity for donors to establish a donor-advised fund, even if they are not ready to meet the minimum balance.

Communications director Courtney Wentz said this new opportunity has many benefits.

“We have heard so many people say that they are interested in starting a fund but they don’t have the cash up front, so its giving them this option to start squireling away that money so they can do more good down the road. In turn, it’s going to make a huge difference in the community.”

She said this option enables people to make a lasting impact on the causes that matter most to them, one step at a time.

Copyright 2024 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rodney Duane Shriver was arrested after a highspeed chase.
Man is arrested after high-speed chase through Washington County
The public is invited to a Community Memorial Service and Celebration of the life of Todd...
Community memorial service for Todd Baucher on January 6, 2024
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Varner, Steven A.
Ohio minimum wage increase
Ohio minimum wage increase impacts local businesses
James Scott Garvin Obit
Obituary: Garvin, James Scott

Latest News

Improvements planned for Maybank Highway will prompt lane closures that could affect drive...
Eighth Street in Parkersburg closed Jan. 4-5, 2024
Ohio governor reflects on education, marijuana legalization, and HB 68 veto
Ohio’s governor calls special election for Ohio’s 6th Congressional District
The Wood County Board of Education voted Thursday to not participate in a class action...
Wood County Board of Education votes to opt out of McKinsey class action settlement
More jobs coming to West Virginia through partnership with LG Electronics
More jobs coming to West Virginia through partnership with LG Electronics
Warner thanks those who attended and says he will continue to gather information to represent...
Candidate for secretary of state speaks at Parkersburg town hall