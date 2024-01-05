Eighth Street in Parkersburg closed Jan. 4-5, 2024

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -Eighth Street, on WV 618, will be closed, at milepost 0.285, between the hours of 9:00 p.m. and 10:00 a.m., on Thursday, January 4, 2024, and Friday, January 5, 2024, for a building repair.

Flagging personnel and a message board will be present to maintain traffic flow. Motorists are asked to follow the direction of all traffic control devices, and use caution through the work zone. Motorists are asked to plan accordingly.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the work schedule.

