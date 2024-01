NEW MATAMORAS, Ohio (WTAP) - The Frontier Lady Cougars came up short in a 51-40 loss to the Caldwell Lady Redskins.

Laynie Sidwell led Caldwell in scoring with 26 points. Morgan Haught was the top scorer for Frontier with 16 points.

Next up for the Lady Cougars will be another home game against Beallsville on Monday.

Copyright 2024 WTAP. All rights reserved.