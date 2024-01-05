Man arrested for string of break-in dating back to May 2023

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Parkersburg man is facing multiple charges in connection with a string of break-ins at several businesses dating back to May 2023.

According to a news release from Parkersburg, 30-year-old Andrew James Caplinger is charged with seven counts of Breaking and Entering, three counts of Grand Larceny, and one count of Possession with Intent to Deliver Marijuana.

Police say surveillance video led them to one suspect for each of the crimes. Police took Caplinger into custody near Camden and Broadway Avenue on January 4 after he matched the description of the suspect. Police say that he admitted being involved with the break-ins.

Caplinger was also found with 2 lbs. of marijuana.

Police say they took reports of seven break-ins at five different businesses on the south side of Parkersburg. The first report came back on May 4, 2023, on the 1900 block of Pike Street. That business reported a second break-in on December 24, 2023. During both incidents, it was reported that several tools or items were stolen with a value of over $1,000 each time.

Police also took a report of forced entry at a business on the 400 block of Rayon Drive on September 23, 2023, and December 30, 2023. Multiple items worth more than $1,000 were reported stolen as well.

According to the report, on or about January 1, 2024, a break-in was reported on a box trailer of a business on the 2400 block of Gihon Road.

On January 2, 2024, a cell phone and a small amount of money were taken from a business in the 1500 block of Blizzard Drive.

Also, on January 2, 2024, electronic devices, tools, and clothing were reported stolen from two office trailers at a construction company in South Wood Park.

Caplinger was taken to the Wood County Holding Center and is being held on a $55,000 bond. He was arraigned in Wood County Magistrate Court.

Police are asking people with more information related to the case to call Detective Rickman at 304-424-1058 or Detective Gardner at 304-424-8539.

