MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Marietta Area Chamber of Commerce annual dinner is the biggest event of the year for them. It allows for great networking and sponsorship opportunities.

“Our annual dinner is our biggest event of the year and it is a really big networking event. It is also our awards and we also have a keynote speaker every year, so it is kind of a little bit of everything which makes it a really fun evening. We have around 600 people in attendance, we have a lot of different businesses that will be represented as sponsors. It is a mix of a lot of the different things that the chamber does and is our crowning event for the year.” said Kelsy Eaton, President and CEO of Marietta Area Chamber of Commerce

Kerry Sander will be their keynote speaker this year, a 32 year retired journalist for NBC.

“So he is a retired broadcast journalist from NBC so he was on the air for 32 years on a lot of show that you have heard of like Dateline, definitely someone that if his name does not ring a bell, his face definitely will, so give him a quick google, but we are very excited to have him this year.” Said Eaton

Sponsors are also welcome to buy a ticket for a vendor table as well.

“If a business is interested in sponsoring that is an option as well in addition to just attending the event and that is how you get one of our vendor tables that are stationed around the room during that networking hour. So sponsorships are for sale just the same as tickets so if businesses are interested in maybe getting their name out there a little more or being able to talk with a lot of customers or potential partners, it is a great opportunity and you can contact the chamber via our website for that as well.” said Eaton

You can purchase tickets by calling or emailing the Marietta Chamber of Commerce. This event takes place at Dyson-Baudo Recreation Center at Marietta College on March 4th 2024, doors open at 4:30 pm.

