PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Muffin! WTAP’s Pet of the Week!

They join us from the Humane Society of Parkersburg.

She is 4 years old and was brought in to the shelter as a surrender/stray.

Muffin is a special needs dog since she is blind.

Just because she’s blind doesn’t make her any less energetic, happy, and exuberant.

She is a happy-go-lucky dog that loves to have zoomies, jump into your lap, and then cuddle for a while. While she is bigger than your typical lap dog, that doesn’t stop Muffin from wanting to cuddle up on your lap.

She is great on the leash and loves riding in the car.

She is treat motivated and learning hand signals for tricks like ‘sit’. Since she is treat motivated, teaching her other hand signals should be doable!

She does not like cats, so she’ll need to go to a home without any cats. She doesn’t seem to mind other dogs, seeming to enjoy being on her own.

With as big as a personality as she has, her energy and happiness fill any room with positivity. If a family wanted only one pet, Muffin would be a great choice, since she’d be able to fill the whole house with her positive energy.

Lori Elliot, a volunteer at HSOP described her personality as, “She’s very happy to be in a stable and secure environment and loved.”

There are adoption specials still going on, so now’s a great time to head over to HSOP.

If you’d like to make Muffin a part of your family, head over to www.hsop.org/ and fill out and application!

