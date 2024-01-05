Obituary: Baucher, Todd

Todd Baucher, 67, of Lancaster, Ohio, passed away Friday, December 29, 2023. He was born October 17, 1956, in Warren, Ohio, to the late Robert and Carol Baucher. He lived for several years each in Parma and Fairview Park, Ohio, and Massena, New York. He and his family settled in Mentor, Ohio, where he graduated with honors from Mentor High School in 1974.

He had a keen interest in all kinds of media, print, radio, and television, from the moment his parents bought him a reel-to-reel tape recorder for his 10th birthday. He was the first News Director for the inaugural WMHS high school radio station. People who knew him recognized his savant ability to remember dates and details about everything. Todd was so punctual and so consistent in everything he did that people claimed they could time their day by the routines that he kept, including starting his newspaper route at 5 AM every day. Even as a teenager, he was so kind and thoughtful that he would turn on the coffee pot for his parents before he left to deliver papers, and he did not even drink coffee.

Todd earned a four-year Talent Scholarship from the College of Radio-Television Communications at Ohio University, achieving the Dean’s list, contributing as a staff member at WOUB, and graduating in 1978 with a BSC.

His career in news reporting is legendary, from his first job at WBRJ radio in Marietta, Ohio, to his more than 40 years as a reporter on WTAP in Parkersburg, West Virginia. Todd earned virtually every honor possible in a career to which he devoted his heart and soul.

But Todd was also an extraordinary brother, uncle, and friend. The special people in his life received a card for nearly every birthday, holiday, or special occasion. If you called to catch up with him, he always ended the call with, “Well, Thanks for Calling!”

His Devotion extended to the Cleveland (Indians) Guardians, the Cincinnati Bengals, Charles Schultz, and the Peanuts cartoon gang, the Flintstones, the Mary Tyler Moore show, the bands Aerosmith and U2, rock and roll trivia, sports trivia, television and radio trivia and his recently acquired interest in aquatics and scuba diving.

The world is a little less kind and a lot less interesting without Todd in it. He is survived by sister Polly Condon of Coppell, TX, brother Jeff Baucher of Columbia, SC, nephew Aaron Condon of Coppell, TX, niece Katie Condon of Brooklyn, NY, nephew Terry Baucher (Amy) of Mentor, OH, Uncle David Casperson (Fran) of Hilton Head, SC, his cousins Kim Layton (Skip), Tamara Hogan and Scott Casperson.

A Celebration of Life will be held for Todd on Saturday, January 6th, starting at 2 p.m. at the Parkersburg High School Auditorium. The public is invited to attend. A private burial will be held later at the Mentor Cemetery in Mentor, Ohio.

