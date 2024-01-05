Obituary: Dowler, Pamela Pam S.

Pamela Pam S. Dowler Obit
Pamela Pam S. Dowler Obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Pamela “Pam” S. Dowler, 64, of Parkersburg, West Virginia, entered heaven on Thursday, January 4, 2024, at home with her family by her side.

She was born a daughter of Corrine Robinson and the late Alvie Robinson.

Those left to cherish her memory include her mother, Corrine; her husband of 47 years, Sam Dowler; son, Michael Dowler; daughter, Bridgett (Chris) Barre; six grandchildren, Dillon Dowler, Derick Dowler, Chloe Barre, Karleigh Dowler, Cami Barre, and Cali Barre; four siblings, Cindy (Tom) Rankin, Brett (Val) Robinson, Brian Robinson, and Tim (Sarah) Robinson; many brothers and sisters-in-law; nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her father and mother-in-law, Emmitt and Sarah Dowler.

The Family would like to thank Amedysis Hospice nurses Jen Pinkerton and Cammie and all the staff, especially Brandi Knotts, on 2-West at Marietta Memorial Hospital for the love and care they provided to Pam.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 9, 2024, at Vaughan Kimes Funeral Home, Parkersburg. Interment will follow at Hopewell Cemetery, Belleville, West Virginia. Her family will receive friends at 6:00 p.m. â€” 8:00 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Vaughan Kimes Funeral Home has been entrusted to assist with final arrangements. For those wishing to share a message of comfort, an online guestbook is available at vaughankimes.com.

Copyright 2024 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Salt bay for ODOT
ODOT prepares for expected winter storm
Albert Eugene Adkins Jr. is facing multiple charges relating to discharging a firearm at his...
Wood Co. man facing multiple charges, including attempted first degree murder
One person dead after fire in Washington County
Lori Jo Fitzgerald Obit
Obituary: Fitzgerald, Lori Jo
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Null, James Lee

Latest News

Todd Baucher Obit
Obituary: Baucher, Todd
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Vandergrift, James "Jimmy" Larry
Lewis James Nosse Obit
Obituary: Nosse, Lewis James
Margaret Jean Poole Obit
Obituary: Poole, Margaret Jean