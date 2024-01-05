Obituary: Dowler, Pamela Pam S.

Pamela “Pam” S. Dowler, 64, of Parkersburg, West Virginia, entered heaven on Thursday, January 4, 2024, at home with her family by her side.

She was born a daughter of Corrine Robinson and the late Alvie Robinson.

Those left to cherish her memory include her mother, Corrine; her husband of 47 years, Sam Dowler; son, Michael Dowler; daughter, Bridgett (Chris) Barre; six grandchildren, Dillon Dowler, Derick Dowler, Chloe Barre, Karleigh Dowler, Cami Barre, and Cali Barre; four siblings, Cindy (Tom) Rankin, Brett (Val) Robinson, Brian Robinson, and Tim (Sarah) Robinson; many brothers and sisters-in-law; nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her father and mother-in-law, Emmitt and Sarah Dowler.

The Family would like to thank Amedysis Hospice nurses Jen Pinkerton and Cammie and all the staff, especially Brandi Knotts, on 2-West at Marietta Memorial Hospital for the love and care they provided to Pam.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 9, 2024, at Vaughan Kimes Funeral Home, Parkersburg. Interment will follow at Hopewell Cemetery, Belleville, West Virginia. Her family will receive friends at 6:00 p.m. â€” 8:00 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Vaughan Kimes Funeral Home has been entrusted to assist with final arrangements. For those wishing to share a message of comfort, an online guestbook is available at vaughankimes.com.

