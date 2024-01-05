Obituary: Lott, Joseph Lee

Joseph Lee Lott, 62, of Macfarlan, died Dec. 31, 2023 at Camden Clark Medical Center following a brief illness, complications from flu and pneumonia.

He was born May 17, 1961, in Palestine, WV, the son of the late Charles Harold and Bertha Jane Wagner Lott McClung and 2nd dad, Glen McClung. Joseph was self-employed. He enjoyed motorcycling, kayaking, watersports and spending time with family.

Joe leaves behind broken and shattered hearts and greatly loved his grandson, Zachery Lee Lott, and great-grandson, Asher Lee Lott of Macfarlan; daughter, Amber Lott; brothers, Danny Ray Lott (Anita) and James “Jim” Lott (Teresa) all of Ritchie County; sisters, Brenda McClung (Danny) of Newark, WV and Cathy Richards (Bill) of Mt. Zion, WV; nephews, Nathaniel Lee Lott (Charlotte) of Williamstown and Caleb McClung; nieces Tina Lowther (Ritchie) of Williamstown and Sarah Lott of Ritchie County; friend, Jessie Towner; and great-nephews, Nathaniel Lott, Jr., Jeremiah Drain and Joseph Duelley.

He was preceded in death by daughter Mindy Sue Jane Lott Carder, son Mike Lott, nephew Danny R. Lott, Jr., and infant brother Terrie Lott.

Cremation services were provided by Raiguel Funeral Home Harrisville. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to the family at wwwMcCulloughRaiguel.com.

