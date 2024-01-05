Obituary: McCase, Michael John

Michael John McCase passed away on December 13, 2023, at Camden Clark Memorial Hospital in Parkersburg, West Virginia, at the age of 81.

Michael is survived in death by his wife of 57 years, Betty McCase; his son Matthew Ryan McCase; one granddaughter Maddie Lynn McCase; his brother Roy William McCase; two sister-in-laws, Nancy Roberts and Marcia McCase; several nieces, Christa McCase Tetrick; Jamie McCase Rinehart; Tracey McCase Wetzel; Tasha McCase Miller; Kristi Moore; and two nephews, Troy Moore and Jimmy McCase.

Michael was born in Akron, Ohio, on December 31, 1941, to Mitchell John McCase and Virginia Dale McCase. Michael, a resident of Parkersburg, West Virginia, graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1959. He then attended Huntington Barber College, where he graduated, and then proceeded to barber with his dad “Mickey” for 15 years at McCases Barber Shop. He then worked for Andi’s Beauty and Barber Supply for 10 years, and then for the next 33+ years, he worked for JCPenneys in the shoe department.

Michael and Betty both belong to Grace Baptist Church, where they assisted with Awanas and Bible School.

A celebration of life is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on January 13, 2024, at the Leavitt Family Center, 620 Avery St., Parkersburg, WV 26101, with Pastor Todd Hill, Roy McCase, and Matt McCase officiating service at 3:00 pm.

Online condolences may be sent to the family @www.leavittfuneralhome.com.

