Obituary: Nosse, Lewis James

Lewis James Nosse Obit
Lewis James Nosse Obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lewis James Nosse, 74, of Blacksburg, VA, died Jan 3, 2024, at Lewis Gale Montgomery Hospital, Blacksburg, VA.

He was born July 2, 1949, in Macfarlan, WV, the son of the late Henry Franklin and Lillian Smith Nosse.  Lewis had been a self-employed dairy farmer.  He was an avid football fan of the WVU Mountaineers and Cleveland Browns and loved spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Alice Virginia Gross Nosse; sons, David Nosse of Medina, OH, Steven Nosse of Danville, VA, and Thomas Nosse of Christiansburg, VA; six grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; and brothers, Vernon Nosse and Gary Nosse.

Lewis was preceded in death by his parents and son, Jeffrey Nosse.

Funeral services will be held at 1 PM, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, at Raiguel Funeral Home, Harrisville, WV.  Burial will follow in the Nutter Cemetery, Macfarlan, WV.  Friends may visit the funeral home on Tuesday from 11-1 PM.  Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McCulloughRaiguel.com.

Copyright 2024 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Salt bay for ODOT
ODOT prepares for expected winter storm
Albert Eugene Adkins Jr. is facing multiple charges relating to discharging a firearm at his...
Wood Co. man facing multiple charges, including attempted first degree murder
One person dead after fire in Washington County
Lori Jo Fitzgerald Obit
Obituary: Fitzgerald, Lori Jo
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Null, James Lee

Latest News

Todd Baucher Obit
Obituary: Baucher, Todd
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Vandergrift, James "Jimmy" Larry
Pamela Pam S. Dowler Obit
Obituary: Dowler, Pamela Pam S.
Margaret Jean Poole Obit
Obituary: Poole, Margaret Jean