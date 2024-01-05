Obituary: Nosse, Lewis James

Lewis James Nosse, 74, of Blacksburg, VA, died Jan 3, 2024, at Lewis Gale Montgomery Hospital, Blacksburg, VA.

He was born July 2, 1949, in Macfarlan, WV, the son of the late Henry Franklin and Lillian Smith Nosse. Lewis had been a self-employed dairy farmer. He was an avid football fan of the WVU Mountaineers and Cleveland Browns and loved spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Alice Virginia Gross Nosse; sons, David Nosse of Medina, OH, Steven Nosse of Danville, VA, and Thomas Nosse of Christiansburg, VA; six grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; and brothers, Vernon Nosse and Gary Nosse.

Lewis was preceded in death by his parents and son, Jeffrey Nosse.

Funeral services will be held at 1 PM, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, at Raiguel Funeral Home, Harrisville, WV. Burial will follow in the Nutter Cemetery, Macfarlan, WV. Friends may visit the funeral home on Tuesday from 11-1 PM. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McCulloughRaiguel.com.

