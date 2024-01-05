Obituary: Poole, Margaret Jean

Margaret “Jean” Poole, 84, of Parkersburg, passed away Wednesday, January 3, 2024, at Belpre Landing. She was born in Wheeling, WV a daughter of the late Woodrow Wilson and Minnie (Robbins) Reed.

She was an X-ray technician at Camden Clark for ten years. She was a member of Grand Central Church of Christ, where she was a Bible School Teacher for over forty years with children’s bible school, and served on several committees. She and her husband hosted the yearly church picnic at their house. She was a member and former chair of the Worthington Women’s Golf Association. She was a volunteer for many years and a Golden Life Member of “Stepping Stones,” the Women’s Auxiliary for Ohio Valley University. She designed and created the Angel Pins as a fundraiser for the University. She was also an avid skier and swimmer who loved the beach and her own backyard pool.

She is survived by two sons Ethan Allen Poole (Denise) of St. Alban, WV and Eric Glen Poole (Anne Casto Poole) of Parkersburg; and four grandchildren Trace Allen, Allie Nicole, Meredith Lauren, and Allison Grace Poole.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ethan G. Poole.

A memorial service will be held Friday at 11:00 AM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, with Evangelist Joe Spivy officiating. The family will receive friends Thursday 6-8 PM.

Memorial donations may be made to “The Time is Now” Campaign For the Building at Grand Central Church of Christ, 5805 Grand Central Avenue, Vienna, WV 26105.

