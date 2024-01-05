Obituary: Robinson (Ford), Betty Bernice "Wiggy"

Betty Bernice “Wiggy” Robinson (Ford), 88, of Bramblewood, passed peacefully on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

Betty was born on April 25, 1935, daughter of the late Audrey and Ruth Ford (Freed).

She is preceded in death by her husband Calvin (Robbie) Robinson, sister Amelia (“Tootie”) Provencher, brothers Michael and Dennis (“Dink”) Ford and great grandson Zane Jankowski.

Surviving are one daughter, Charlotte Davidson (Roger) of Ashland, OH; brother Gail Ford of Grantsville, WV; granddaughters Alicia Bunner (Justin) of Brohard, WV, and Brandi Dysert (George) of Cleveland, OH; great-grandchildren Lena Naimark, Nicolai Hirschfeld, Sara Hough, Destiny Readinger and great-great-granddaughter Freya Tornabene; Nephews Alan Provencher and Dennis Paul Ford and nieces Audria Reed and Vicki Dawn Cunningham.

The love she had for her grandchildren cannot be measured. Betty donated to many charities including the St. Labre Indian School and St. Jude Children’s hospital and was a member of Spruce Hollow Church.

Special thanks to Jessica Bell (Ricky) and family, Steve Gribble, Bonnie and Robert Cain and Bobby Keener for their care, kindness and friendship.

It is difficult to find the words to express how much Betty was loved by her family. She was a selfless and beautiful soul. May God embrace her, for she will have a New Life.

A funeral service will be held at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV, on Sunday, January 7, 2024, at 3:00 p.m., with Rev. Randy Wilson and Pastor Steve Norman officiating. Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be expressed at https://linkprotect.cudasvc.com/url?a=https%3a%2f%2fwww.stumpfuneralhomes.com&c=E,1,gghR5OaQ6_6mvwjTP0ArnEKLpLT9UjzJ5ndTJPUuiwFdP2Zr6ksJGsUW9knBAqRC2rsjkgVF71D-uYA4Av_iB7z3ddf5YGA6mB39lCitNjomAfhBAfAAfjsaciU,&typo=1.

