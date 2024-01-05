Obituary: Row Jr., Raymond “Ray”

Raymond “Ray” Row Jr., 80, of Vienna, West Virginia, passed away Monday, January 1, 2024, at Parkersburg Care Center.

Ray was born June 10, 1943, in Randolph County, West Virginia, to Raymond and Nina Mae Row.

Ray was honorably discharged from the United States Army.

He married Mabel on August 10, 2001.

Ray retired from Bosley Construction, and he attended the Independent Baptist Church in Vienna.

Ray will be deeply missed by his children Janet (Mike) Gray, Johna (Mark) Dodrill, Jeff (Lana) Brethauer, Raymond “Buck” Row III and Roxann (Jeremie) Sponaugle; 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; sister Bernice (Marshall) Williams and brother Barry (Shelby) Row.

In addition to his parents, Ray was preceded in death by his wife, Mabel “May” Row, and his sister, Nina Ray Radabaugh.

The family would like to extend a special “Thank You” to the staff of Parkersburg Care Center and Amedisys Hospice.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Burial will be at Evergreen Memorial Park. Online tributes may be made at www.RobertsFuneralHome.com.

