Obituary: Vandergrift, James "Jimmy" Larry

James “Jimmy” Larry Vandergrift, 77, of Parkersburg, West Virginia, passed away at Camden Clark Medical Center on January 2, 2024.

He was born a son of the late Lawrence W. and V. Dorothy Woodyard Vandergrift.

Jimmy was an Iron Worker and Methodist by faith. He was a member of the Masons #169, Moose #1118, and Eagles #2307.

He will be missed by his loved ones, including his sons, Jeffery Scott Vandergrift (Tina), Chad Eric Vandergrift, and Joshua James Vandergrift; brother, Robert Earl Vandergrift (Shirley); sister-in-law, Pam Dunn; four grandchildren, Jonah Vandergrift, Jacob Vandergrift, Zac Vandergrift, and Shi Vandergrift; nephew, Randell Dunn, and niece, Paige Dunn.

In addition to his parents, Jimmy was preceded in death by his brother, Randy Dunn.

Jimmy had prearranged his final wishes and in keeping with his requests there will be no public visitation or service.

Vaughan Kimes Funeral Home has been entrusted to complete his final desires.

Those wishing to share a message of comfort with the Vandergrift family may do so by signing the online guestbook available at vaughankimes.com.

