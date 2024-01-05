Obituary: Vaughn, Lewis Mark

Lewis Mark Vaughn, 66, of Marietta, passed away on January 3, 2024, at his residence following an extended illness. He was born July 21, 1957, in Parkersburg, a son of Lewis Gene Vaughn of Belpre, OH, and Jeanie Wilcox Vaughn of Marietta.

Mark was a graduate of Belpre High, Class of 1975, and received his Teaching degree from Ohio University. He loved his teaching job, motocross dirt bikes, and was a lover of all animals.

Surviving in addition to his parents is his son Clinton Mark Vaughn of Athens, OH, brothers: Timothy Vaughn (Kim) of Palm Bay, FL and David Vaughn of Marietta, nephews: Chris, Stephen and Matthew Vaughn and aunts: Sandy, Beverly and Melanie.

Mark was preceded in death by his uncle, Bevan Wilcox.

There will be no visitation or funeral. A memorial gathering or service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

Online guests may send condolences to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2024 WTAP. All rights reserved.