Obituary: Walters, Edsel Thomas

Edsel Thomas Walters, 96, of Marietta, passed away on Wednesday, January 3, 2024, at Elison Assisted Living and Care. He was born May 31, 1927, in Marietta a son of Elmer and Freda Clasey Walters.

Edsel left school early and joined the U. S. Navy serving during World War II on the Battleship Indiana and later on Troup Transport. After the service, he returned to school and graduated from Marietta High School. He was an exceptional athlete, especially in track, and played football and basketball. He was employed at B. F. Goodrich for 44 years until his retirement. Edsel was a founding member of the Marietta Beagle Club and was the last surviving charter member. He enjoyed hunting, watching football, bowling, fishing, collecting knives, and dancing. But above all, he was a family man.

On April 2, 1949, he married Sidnie Ann Davis, who preceded him in death on September 20, 2009. Surviving are his children: Kathy Murray of Marietta, Thomas (Carole) Walters of Marietta, Keith (Cynthia) Walters of Loveland, OH; grandchildren: Julie Count, Brooke Rudolph, Logan Beaver Stanley, Blake Beaver Linger, Levi Tanner Murray, Preston Walters, Brittany Walters, Clasey Walters. Ethan Thomas Walters, Sidnie Walters, Candace Walters; great-grandchildren: Benjamin Count, Samuel Count, Emma Count, Layne Stewart, Lyla Stewart, Trista Stanley, Levi Stanley, Ashton Linger, Hanna Linger, Reagan Theobald, Presley Theobald, and Lance Walters; great-great-grandchild, Sophie Linger, and brother-in-law Michael Wilson. One brother and two sisters preceded him in death.

Family will greet friends from 3 until 6 on Sunday (Jan. 7) at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home, with a private funeral service to be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in East Lawn Memorial Park. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com.

Copyright 2024 WTAP. All rights reserved.