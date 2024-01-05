Ohio’s governor calls special election for Ohio’s 6th Congressional District

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) - Governor DeWine announced special election dates for the 6th Congressional District to fill the District’s upcoming vacancy. The election schedule will include a partisan primary occurring on March 19, 2024, and the general election on June 11, 2024.

Rep. Bill Johnson formally communicated with the governor his resignation effective January 21, 2024, at the end of the day. The formal communication of the resignation allows the Governor to call the special election and issue a Writ of Election.

IMPORTANT DATES:

January 19th: Declaration of candidacies for partisan candidates must be filed with the Mahoning County Board of Elections by 4:00 p.m.

January 24th: The Mahoning County Board of Elections must certify the names of the candidates that will appear on the special primary ballot to Washington, Noble, Monroe, Belmont, Harrison, Jefferson, Carroll, Tuscarawas, Stark and Columbiana county boards of elections.

March 19th: The Special Election Congressional Primary takes place.

June 11th: The Special Congressional General Election takes place.

