Ohio’s governor calls special election for Ohio’s 6th Congressional District

Ohio Special Election
By Phyllis Smith
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 9:18 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) - Governor DeWine announced special election dates for the 6th Congressional District to fill the District’s upcoming vacancy. The election schedule will include a partisan primary occurring on March 19, 2024, and the general election on June 11, 2024.

Rep. Bill Johnson formally communicated with the governor his resignation effective January 21, 2024, at the end of the day. The formal communication of the resignation allows the Governor to call the special election and issue a Writ of Election.

IMPORTANT DATES:

  • January 19th: Declaration of candidacies for partisan candidates must be filed with the Mahoning County Board of Elections by 4:00 p.m.
  • January 24th: The Mahoning County Board of Elections must certify the names of the candidates that will appear on the special primary ballot to Washington, Noble, Monroe, Belmont, Harrison, Jefferson, Carroll, Tuscarawas, Stark and Columbiana county boards of elections.
  • March 19th: The Special Election Congressional Primary takes place.
  • June 11th: The Special Congressional General Election takes place.

Copyright 2024 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rodney Duane Shriver was arrested after a highspeed chase.
Man is arrested after high-speed chase through Washington County
The public is invited to a Community Memorial Service and Celebration of the life of Todd...
Community memorial service for Todd Baucher on January 6, 2024
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Varner, Steven A.
Ohio minimum wage increase
Ohio minimum wage increase impacts local businesses
James Scott Garvin Obit
Obituary: Garvin, James Scott

Latest News

Improvements planned for Maybank Highway will prompt lane closures that could affect drive...
Eighth Street in Parkersburg closed Jan. 4-5, 2024
The Wood County Board of Education voted Thursday to not participate in a class action...
Wood County Board of Education votes to opt out of McKinsey class action settlement
More jobs coming to West Virginia through partnership with LG Electronics
More jobs coming to West Virginia through partnership with LG Electronics
Warner thanks those who attended and says he will continue to gather information to represent...
Candidate for secretary of state speaks at Parkersburg town hall