One person dead after fire in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - One person is dead at a fire early Friday morning in Washington County.

According to Reno Fire Chief Jon Bradford, the fire broke out in a home on the 2300 block of Sandhill Road in Newport Township around 2:12 a.m.

Bradford says an adult man died in the fire. His name is not being released currently. His body is being sent to the coroner’s office in Montgomery County, Ohio.

Bradford adds that the house was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters got to the scene. The house is a total loss.

Reno Volunteer Fire Department, Little Muskingum Volunteer Fire Department, Williamstown Volunteer Fire Department, and the Fearing Volunteer Fire Department all responded to the fire.

The Ohio State Fire Marshal’s Office is handling the investigation.

Copyright 2024 WTAP. All rights reserved.