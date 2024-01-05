Parkersburg Area Community Foundation sets Community Action Grant deadline for the spring cycle

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The PACF set their deadline for the Community Action Grant as March 21, 2024 for the spring cycle.

The Community Action Grant covers many fields on interest including arts & culture, education, health and human services and many others.

The average grant is $9,000 but businesses can apply for up to $20,000.

“Many of our non-profits are working with a strict budget and when they come up with new projects and ideas to address the issues in our communities they are unable to foot the bill for those projects so these grants are an opportunity for many,” said Senior Program Officer, Amy Nahley.

The average number of grants given out per cycle is 30-40 but Nahley says last cycle that gave out 51 total grants awarding over $430,000.

Any non-profits who have a 501(c)(3) will be allowed to apply for the grant.

