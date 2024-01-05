Seniors prepare gift bags for law enforcement appreciation day

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Law Enforcement Appreciation Day is January 9th and members of the O’Neill Center are doing their best to give back.

Activities coordinator Emily Weihl is spearheading the event for the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

She said the event is beneficial to the officers as well as the seniors participating.

“The idea came from how our law enforcement is underappreciated. There is a law enforcement appreciation day on January 9th and we just really want to show them we appreciate them. So, we have seniors coming in and we are taking donations to put the good bags together to try and make their day. The seniors love doing stuff like this. We actually have the officers coming in after we build them so we can hand them the bags directly.”

