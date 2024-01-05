St. Marys spoils Parkersburg Catholic's undefeated season

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The St. Marys Lady Devils made the case that they are the team to beat in the Little Kanawha Conference, as they went to Parkersburg and took down the previously unbeaten Parkersburg Catholic Crusaderettes 41-25.

It was a brilliant defensive effort, as St. Marys held Parkersburg Catholic to only 10 first half points.

Breanna Price led the game with 11 points for St. Marys, while Brynnley Bulluck added 10. The only double-digit scorer for Parkersburg Catholic was Seneca Lang with 10.

St. Marys has a quick turnaround as they welcome Wheeling Central to their place on Friday night. Parkersburg Catholic will hope to bounce back with a massive game at Williamstown on Wednesday, January 10.

