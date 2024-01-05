Trooper saves suspect from drowning after high-speed pursuit

Trooper David Handschumacher of the Marietta Post of Ohio State Highway Patrol was honored today for rescuing a chase suspect from the Muskingum River.
Trooper rescues suspect after pursuit
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio (WTAP) - Trooper David Handschumacher was honored today for his heroic actions while on duty.

On September 4th of 2023, Sergeant Eric Knowlton attempted to conduct a traffic stop on State Route 266 for a lane violation, but the suspect vehicle fled the scene and a pursuit ensued through several rural roadways before the suspect intentionally drove into the Muskingum River, according to police.

The suspect swam approximately 50 to 60 feet away from the riverbank before gasping for air and stating he could not make it back to the riverbank.

Trooper Handschumacher and Sergeant Knowlton attempted to throw rescue ropes to the suspect, but the ropes were not long enough.

Handschumacher then removed his duty belt, vest and uniform shirt before tying a rescue rope around his waist to enter the water.

As Handschumacher entered the river, the suspect went completely under the water.

“So, once it went to the Muskingum River the suspect tried to swim but ended up almost drowning,” said Handschumacher. “Me and Sgt. Knowlton put a plan together with the team to tie a rope around my waist to retrieve the subject out of the water and he is okay today.”

He talked about switching from pursuit mode to rescue mode in an instant.

“When we are pursuing a suspect, we obviously want to apprehend him safely. So, when he goes into the river, he goes from a suspect to a victim. We have to save everybody. If he’s in danger, we try to save him. I don’t know how to translate it into anything like that. We pursue and we try to apprehend safely, and we do everything we can do to do that.”

Handschumacher was awarded the Superintendent’s Citation of Merit at the Patrol’s Cambridge District Headquarters.

