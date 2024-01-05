Waterford takes down Belpre in key T.V.C. Hocking contest

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) -

The Belpre Lady Golden Eagles had the home crowd on their side throughout the first half, but in the end it would not be enough as the Waterford Lady Wildcats took control in the second half for a 56-34 victory on the road.

Waterford only held a 23-17 at halftime, but outscored Belpre by 16 points in the second half to get their ninth win in ten games to start the season.

Kendall Sury led the way for Waterford with 17 points in the win.

Waterford will return to the court on Saturday in their biggest game of the season so far as the Fort Frye Lady Cadets come across the river. Belpre falls to 7-3 on the season and will face Nelsonville-York on Monday.

