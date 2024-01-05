WVU Medicine Southgate Complex adds another service to their complex

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Just this week, the WVU medicine Southgate complex added another service through their already long list. The complex now has an adult and pediatric rapid care center.

They will now offer podiatry services, pediatric services, primary care along with the two new additions and other services.

This addition comes with WVU Medicine wanting to be able to serve the young and old residence of Parkersburg and surrounding counties.

“Camden Clark medical center felt it was important for us to build a center in South Parkersburg to serve South Parkersburg and the surrounding areas so that we can focus on the healthy lifestyles of all population,” said Assistant VP of Clinical Services, Crystal Tolley.

With so many medical minds under one roof Tolley believes this can only be of benefit to the patients.

“If there is any issue and you bring your child to the pediatric rapid care and they see a pediatrician here under one roof then a rapid care pediatrician can talk to your general pediatrician and that keeps that continuity of care there so I think there is a benefit,” Tolley said.

It would benefit pediatricians like Dr. Melanie Winnings who cover a multitude of illnesses and injuries.

“We can cover any acute illness that a child would have from rashes, flu, cold, strep throat, pink eye or asthmatic exacerbations,” said Dr. Winnings.

Copyright 2024 WTAP. All rights reserved.