Belpre Elementary School closed Monday due to heating system failure

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Belpre Elementary School will be closed Monday because of a heating system failure on Jan. 5.

Belpre City Schools superintendent Jeffery Greenley said crews are working to make appropriate fixes while they wait for the parts for a final repair.

“A major part of the equipment in that system is down. We have crews working as we talk to try to repair the issue. The problem is because of the age of the system we have had to order custom parts to be manufactured which will take some time and shipping time as well. We know for sure that we will not be back Monday but transparently to families it could be a few more days and we will update folks as we move forward.”

He said Belpre City Schools have asked for levy money for dedicated repairs ten times since 1988 and all those initiatives have failed.

“We have older buildings, and we will continue to see end of life failures like this for the foreseeable future. The school board and members of the community we have to reason together and think about the right way to move forward. Is it to continue to make band-aid repairs likes this and interrupt operations or is it to invest in a new school and to take care of the problem moving forward.”

Parents will be notified by 5 p.m. each evening if an additional day of closure will be required.

Grades 7-12 and the preschools will continue to operate as normally scheduled.

