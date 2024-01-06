A Community Memorial Service for Todd Baucher

Todd Baucher
Todd Baucher(Hailey Lanham)
By Hailey Lanham
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 6:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A community memorial service was held for those to come and share the love they had for Todd. Todd Baucher worked for WTAP for over 40 years. He was known as a walking encyclopedia and if you had a question, just ask Todd!

“It was a tough job, it was tough for him but he rose to those challenges and he rose to a lot of challenges in his life and just turned it into a marvelous career. I could tell that he loved his life and anybody would want that kind of achievement in their life.” said Polly Condon, Todd Baucher’s sister.

Todd was well respected by his colleagues and friends and was a role model to everyone.

“He just was a model for consistency, honor, true American value, he just optimized a decent person.” said Condon.

A former colleague of Todd expressed how he had never spoke out of turn or broke anyone’s confidence. He was a friend to all.

Todd shared a lot of knowledge with the Mid-Ohio Valley, but the mark he left with all of us is the most memorable. His sister Polly shared her favorite memory of Todd.

“Traveling across the country, we drove all the way from New York to California and back and my parents were introducing us to all these different foods. Mexican food, Chinese food, whatever and mom and dad said where do you want to go to dinner tonight and Todd said can’t we just have a plain old fashioned American hamburger. That is what I remember the best about him.” said Condon.

You will be missed, rest easy Todd.

